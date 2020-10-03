Richard R. Barron, Chief Photographer and Senior Staff Writer for The Ada News, has joined Ada Sunrise Rotary. Barron attended his first meeting as a member Friday.
ASR is part of Rotary International, an international service organization whose stated purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all. There are over 35,000 member clubs worldwide, with a membership of 1.2 million individuals, known as Rotarians.
Friday’s ASR program included an introduction of guests, a “words of wisdom” segments, singing of the “Friday” song, and a slide show by member and long-time East Central University professor Dr. Shirley Mixon. Mixon spoke about her career, relationships, and the love of being part of the Ada community, and showed images of her friends, family and travels.
“I’ve been at ECU so long, it would be impossible for me to take enough time to go over everything I’ve been involved with,” Mixon said. “Just this week, I received recognition for 41 years at ECU. When I tell everyone about this, I need to be sure to say I am NOT retiring.”
Ada Sunrise Rotary was charted in 1992, and is currently recruiting positive, community-minded citizens for their membership. Anyone interested in joining Rotary can contact any Rotarian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.