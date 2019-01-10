Ada native receives promotion at Tulsa accounting firm

A little over 10 years ago, Luann Rinowski joined the Tulsa-based accountancy firm CCK Strategies as a tax analyst.
The Ada native later became a tax manager. Then after a few years, she became a strategic consultant at CCK, where she spent much of her time working with business owners.
The next phase of Rinowski’s career began in late October 2018, when she was named a partner at CCK. The firm announced the news earlier this month.
Rinowski said Wednesday she was responding to a family crisis last fall when she found out that she had become a partner in the firm.
“I was on the highway in southeastern Oklahoma, trying to get to Louisiana,” she said in a phone interview. “Your mindset there is, ‘I’ve just got to get there.’ And so I got the call that I was going to be partner, and it was very much a surprise. It’s something that I’ve worked for and really wanted to happen for several years.”
CCK founding partner Terry Cumbey said Rinowski is known for her attention and tenacity in caring for CCK’s clients.
“Her success as a strategic consultant continues to drive CCK towards excellence,” Cumbey said in a news release. “I speak for all partners when I say her confidence and style will help propel CCK into new opportunities of excellence and success.”
A career in accounting
Rinowski grew up watching her father run the family business in Ada — a Texaco station on Arlington Street, across the street from the old hospital — where she learned that relationships are built on integrity and hard work. Her exposure to business ownership and trust sparked her interest in pursuing a career in accountancy.
“That’s actually where my desire to work with business owners started — working with those doctors and those customers,” Rinowski said. “That was many years ago, but that was kind of the beginning.”
Today, Rinowski has more than 20 years’ experience helping businesses with tax planning and compliance, according to an executive biography supplied by CCK Strategies. She also assists clients in dealing with the Internal Revenue Services.
In addition to her work at CCK, Rinwoski serves on Northeastern University’s Accounting Advisory Board, where she helps the university guide accounting student, according to the biography. She is also the director of finance for Team Tyman Love Legacy Corp., a Holdenville-based nonprofit organization that provides financial aid — in the form of gas cards and other resources — to rural cancer patients.
Team Tyman is based on the life of Rinowski’s nephew, Tyler Merriman, who died in December 2014 after a battle with cancer.
