WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Peter Biles of Ada recently received the Lowell-Grabill Creative Writing Contest Third Place Fiction award. This award was announced by the English department at Wheaton College’s Honors Convocation.
Sponsored by the English department at Wheaton College, the Lowell-Grabill Creative Writing Contest is an annual contest open to undergraduates. Categories include fiction, creative nonfiction and poetry.
English majors at Wheaton College learn to read closely, think critically and write clearly, creatively and compellingly. The English department’s goal is that graduates will enjoy good literature and learn to write clear, coherent prose.
Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois, is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country. For more information, visit wheaton.edu.
