An Ada native was among 137 Southwestern Oklahoma State University students who were recently honored for their academic achievements and service.
Kaylee M. Abbott and the other students were honored at an Academic Recognition ceremony/reception Feb. 21 on the Weatherford campus.
Campus nominating committees select the students based on academic achievements, service to the community, leadership in extracurricular activities and potential for continued success.
