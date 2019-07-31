Ada names new parks and public facilities director

Tommy Eaton has been named the new parks and public facilities director for the city of Ada.
Eaton will oversee parks, recreation, the cemetery, the library, the new Irving Community Center and the general maintenance departments.
Eaton is transitioning as the superintendent of Bowlegs Schools into his new role. He is a graduate of East Central University, where he played basketball. He holds a bachelor’s degree in health/physical education with a minor in biology, and a master’s degree in administration.
His wife, Keri, teaches at Bowlegs, and they have two children. Jordyn is a sophomore at Oklahoma City University and plays basketball. Cale will be a senior at Byng High School and also plays basketball.
“I feel privileged to have this opportunity and look forward to working with city of Ada staff and all the residents in Ada and surrounding areas to continue moving Ada forward,” Eaton said.
For more information on the city of Ada, visit at www.adaok.com.
