Ada names new editor

Mike Arie, a journalist with more than 25 years experience at Oklahoma newspapers, has been named editor of The Ada News.
Arie is also the managing editor of the Pauls Valley Democrat, where he begun his journalism career as a reporter and sports writer after graduating from Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
He has been filling in as a contributing editor and reporter for the Ada News in recent months.
“Having Mike on our team will be an asset to the Ada community,” Ada News General Manager Maurisa Nelson said. She commended Arie’s work ethic and commitment to serving readers in a timely manner.
“His laid back personality makes him easy to work with and he is eager to make some much needed tweaks to our editorial approach. All in all, we hit a grand slam getting Mike on The Ada News team, “ Nelson said.
In addition to serving two stints as managing editor of the Paul’s Valley Democrat, he was a sports editor there as well. He has been awarded numerous writing and photography awards from the Oklahoma Press Association during that span.
“I’’m really excited about being an integral part of The Ada News and working with a talented and dedicated staff,” Arie said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the people of Ada and Pontotoc County and to continue the great commitment The Ada News has for the area.”
Arie is married to wife Lynn and has two children and two grandchildren.
To reach Arie for comments or suggestions, email marie@theadanews.com. Or call 580-399-5040.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.