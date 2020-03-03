Ada High School’s varsity mock trial team won’t be heading to state finals this year.
The team competed in the semifinals Wednesday at the U.S. Western District Federal Courthouse in Oklahoma City, but did not advance to the next round, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Bar Association. For the third straight year, two teams from Owasso made it to the championship round, set for today at the University of Oklahoma College of Law in Norman.
Ada High coach Rachel Keith was not immediately available for comment Monday.
Ada was one of eight teams to reach the semifinals after advancing through a field of 41 teams representing 30 schools across the state, according to the news release. Broken Arrow, Clinton, McAlester, Owasso and Stillwater also made it to the semifinals, with McAlester and Owasso fielding two teams apiece.
The two Owasso teams will face off against each other today for a chance to compete at nationals, set for May in Evansville, Indiana.
Skill development
Keith coaches the Ada High team, along with teachers Alyssa Rhodes and Jennifer Hawkins and attorney Angie Dean. Team members are Tyler Brassfield, Winston Brown, Michael Draper, Manija Guajardo, Cait Gurley, Kara Keith, Carlos Lerma, Adrie Marr, Addison McCortney, Ryan McCortney, Enoch Porter, Zoe Rockey, Reese Siegle, Christian Siegle and Morgan Urlaub.
Teams play the roles of attorneys and defendants and present a case to a judge and attorneys in a courtroom setting. The students’ performance as individuals and as a team is evaluated.
This year, the case was a fictional criminal case that the state of Oklahoma brought against defendant Kristen Taylor, who was charged with negligent homicide stemming from the death of her unborn son following a car crash.
The case centered on two issues. The first question was whether Taylor was intoxicated and responsible for causing the collision, or whether a flaw in her vehicle caused the crash. The second question was whether Baby Doe’s death was caused by an accident or a pre-existing birth defect.
The experience is designed to help students hone their skills and learn more about the American judicial system, said Oklahoma Bar Association mock trial coordinator Judy Spencer.
“The competition gives students a unique opportunity to develop public speaking and critical thinking skills while encouraging interest and an appreciation of our judicial system,” she said in the news release. “These skills, together with developing self-confidence, team building and leadership, will benefit them in whatever career path they choose.”
The Oklahoma Bar Association and the Oklahoma Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division sponsor and provide funding for the mock trial program, according to the news release. More than 400 judges and attorneys volunteered to work with teams as coaches and to conduct the competition.
