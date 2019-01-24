Ada, meet Ada

Congratulations, Ada. You did it. You got your goat!
Oklahoma City Zoo officials announced the results of the zoo’s “Goat Vote” contest Tuesday, and with 683 votes for our girl, Ada was the second most popular name.
Miss Ada will join her sisters, Sayre, Idabel, Ripley, Checotah and Prue and her brothers, Duncan, Hugo and Oologah in the zoo’s barnyard habitat, located in the Children’s Zoo.
Almost 4,500 votes were cast in the contest, with Sayre being the most popular at 886 votes.
The tally was as follows:
• Sayre – 886
• Ada – 683
• Idabel – 593
• Ripley – 434
• Checotah – 427
• Prue – 350
The Children’s Zoo’s barnyard habitat, now home to the nine dwarf Nigerian goats, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Zoo officials encourage guests to meet and interact with Ada and her siblings when they visit the habitat.
“Anytime we can engage the community when introducing our animals, it’s exciting,” said Eddie Witte, animal curator. “I hope everyone who voted comes to the OKC Zoo and meets the goat named for their community.”
The four names also considered but not selected by voters were Claremore, Enid, Harrah and Vinita.
About the OKC Zoo
Located at the crossroads of I-44 and I-35, the Oklahoma City Zoo is a proud member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, the Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner.
Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Regular admission is $11 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children 2 and under are admitted free.
Stay up to date with the zoo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and by visiting the zoo's stories.
To learn more about these and other happenings, call 405-424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.
