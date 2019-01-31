A sign posted outside the Ada McDonald’s restaurant announces that the drive-thru is open during construction, but the lobby is closed. Inside the building, the old furniture, tiles and playground have been stripped away. The sound of drilling filled the air Tuesday as construction workers moved through the space.
McDonald’s closed its lobby Monday to launch its first remodel in 10 years. The project was originally slated to take about six weeks, but owner/operators Rick and Kathy Thorley are now predicting that it will take only four and a half weeks.
The lobby is being overhauled from top to bottom. And when it reopens, customers will see a fresh, modern look; a new Playland, including two touch-and-play toys for kids; and six self-ordering kiosks.
“You place your order at the kiosk, and then sit down with a number,” Rick said. “And then the employee will bring out your order for you.”
He said the restaurant will continue to offer traditional front-register service as well as the self-ordering kiosks.
McDonald’s restaurants across the country are being remodeled, and the Ada restaurant is one of the first ones in southeastern Oklahoma to undergo a renovation, Kathy said.
“We just felt it was time to update, and it’s been several years ago that we decided to do this,” she said. “And we have more projects in the works.”
The Thorleys said they could not comment on how much the project will cost or how it will be funded.
Customer convenience
The remodeled restaurant will offer eight spots where customers may place their orders — six kiosks and two places at the counter — instead of only two, Rick Thorley said.
“It’s more convenient for customers this way,” he said.
Kathy added: “And it gives folks the opportunity to decide what they want on their sandwiches or their drinks and take their time.”
Kathy also said she thought customers would appreciate the renovated lobby when it reopens around the first week of March.
“It’s going to be bright, open, cheerful — state of the art,” she said. “The parents are going to love the Playland because they can see the kids the whole time, and we have some little toddler toys coming in.
“The new play places — the touch and play — are modernized also, so they’ll be faster and modernized.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.