Authorities are investigating the Monday death of an Ada man as a homicide.
Ada Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:11 a.m. from a residence in the 1400 block of Northcrest.
When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered 50-year-old David Charles Evans suffering from injuries, of which he later succumbed to.
At the request of Ada police, the case is being investigated by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
OSBI Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman said that information as to what type of injuries Evans received is not being released at this time, but said the case is being worked as a homicide.
Anybody with any information on who might harm Evans or anyone who saw or heard anything, should contact the OSBI immediately at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.
