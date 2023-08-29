An Ada resident recently pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearms charges and is still facing state felony charges.
Timothy Ray Brown, 40, pleaded guilty to “possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime” in federal court.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma Christopher Wilson said the possible sentence for the drug charge is anywhere from five to 40 years in federal prison, and the sentence for the firearms charge is not less than five years consecutive to the drug charge.
The indictment alleged that on March 10, 2022, Brown knowingly and intentionally possessed a quantity of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it and knowingly possessed a firearm during and in relation to drug trafficking.
However, upon being released from federal custody, Brown will return to Pontotoc County to face a slew of state charges, and he has four active arrest warrants for several felony cases against him, court records indicate.
Brown’s current state charges include kidnapping, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, endangering others while attempting to elude police officers, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts of battery/assault and battery on a police officer.
Additionally, Brown could still face punishment for state charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, which is the case that was picked up by the federal government.
District Attorney Erik Johnson indicated that federal charges and punishment do not cancel out state charges and consequences for the same crime(s).
Brown’s legal troubles began on March 10, 2022, when Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Deputy Roberto Vargas conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Brown was driving.
During the stop, Vargas located four guns — three semi-automatic rifles and one handgun — and drugs inside the vehicle, including hydrocodone, oxycodone, fentanyl and 24.42 grams of methamphetamine. Brown was arrested and later received the state drug trafficking and firearms charges.
Brown was released a few days later after posting a $100,000 bond.
For those crimes, Brown was indicted by the federal government in February of this year and was taken into federal custody by U.S. marshals.
However, before being taken into federal custody, while still out on bond for the state charges, Brown was accused of assaulting a woman who he was in a relationship with.
On Aug. 29, 2022, the woman visited the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department to make a report.
She told police she was arguing with Brown while retrieving some things from his residence, and when she attempted to leave, Brown would not let her go and assaulted her.
“According to her statement, Brown blocked her exit and would not allow her to exit the house,” Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Officer Kevin Heck said in a report.
The woman said she was unsuccessful in moving Brown out of the way when she attempted to leave.
“The argument then turned physical, resulting in (the woman) receiving minor injuries to her throat and neck area due to Brown placing her in multiple
chokeholds through the assault,” Heck said.
She told police that she agreed to talk to Brown later that night so that he would let her leave, which he did.
A warrant for Brown’s arrest was then issued through the Chickasaw Nation Tribal Court.
Lighthorse Police Sgt. Kyler Truett later located Brown in a vehicle, and, after a short pursuit, Brown was arrested and taken to Murray County Jail for charges of domestic violence through Chickasaw Tribal Court, Truett said in a report.
“I conducted an inventory of the vehicle and located one chamber-loaded .22 caliber rifle, one glass pipe with residue that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, one box of 9mm rounds and multiple rounds of .22,” Truett said. “(Brown) was transported to the Murray County Jail to be book in on his tribal charges through the Chickasaw Nation.”
According to records, Brown was charged on Aug. 29, 2022, in Chickasaw Nation District Court with misdemeanor domestic violence by strangulation.
However, Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said Brown was released on bond shortly after his arrest, and after a warrant was issued through Pontotoc County District Court, deputies located and arrested him.
According to a report filed by Deputy Ryan Hudson, all law enforcement officers available were called to the Justice Center at about 7:35 p.m. Sept. 3, 2022, regarding an inmate (Brown) who was attacking two female detention officers.
“(One detention officer) told me she had let Brown out of his cell to make a phone call,” Hudson said. “(She) told me Brown returned to his cell, then exited it and jumped over the booking counter.”
Hudson said that, during the attack, video footage shows another inmate reportedly started banging on his cell door, asking to be let out so he could help. One of the detention officers who was being attacked ordered a lower operator to open the inmate’s door, which was done.
Once freed, the inmate grabbed Brown and dragged him back to Brown’s cell, threw him inside and slammed the door shut. The other inmate then returned to his cell, walked inside and shut the door.
One of the jailers was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada and treated for a bruised kidney and a sprained wrist, while the other jailer suffered a large red mark above her eye.
For the assaults, Brown was charged Sept. 20, 2022, in Pontotoc County District Court with two counts of battery/assault and battery on a police officer.
Brown’s original county warrant was for domestic violence and eluding police incidents.
For those crimes, Brown was charged in Pontotoc County District Court with kidnapping and domestic assault and battery by strangulation, along with endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude peace officers and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony — all felonies.
Court records indicate that the Chickasaw Nation District Court issued a bench warrant on Oct. 5, 2022, for Brown’s arrest with a bond amount of $100,000 stemming from the domestic violence charge.
When Brown received the federal indictments in February, he was also indicted on four other counts — possession of hydrocodone, possession of oxycodone, possession of fentanyl and possession of an unregistered weapon — but those charges were later dropped.
