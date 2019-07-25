An Ada man was killed early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle accident on state Highway 19, about 10 miles west of Ada.
James E. Wilson was eastbound on SH 19 when his 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck an 800-pound black cow in the road, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Wilson, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.
Wilson was in normal condition at the time of the accident, but it was unknown whether he was wearing a helmet, according to the report.
