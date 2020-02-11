An Ada man was killed in a one-vehicle wreck Sunday evening near town.
Clayton Adams was southbound on a Pontotoc County road 2.8 miles east and 3.9 miles miles south of Ada when his 2007 Buick went off the right side of the road, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The Buick struck a utility pole, and Adams was ejected about 25 feet from the point of impact.
Adams, 29, was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada, where he was pronounced dead.
The Buick was equipped with seat belts and airbags, according to the OHP report. The airbags were deployed, but Adams was not wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the wreck and Adams’ condition at the time are under investigation, according to the report.
