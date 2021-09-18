Ada man killed in motorcycle crash

An Ada man was killed in a motorcycle crash involving two other vehicles Thursday afternoon on State highway 19 just west of Gaar Corner.
Wilburn R. Hays, 71, of Ada was riding a 2014 Yamaha motorcycle westbound when he attempted to pass a westbound 2013 GMC Yukon driven by Charla Priest, 55 of Ada at approximately 3:20 pm.
The motorcycle struck an eastbound 2008 Ford F250 pickup driven by Christopher Nugent, 37, of Ada. The impact threw Hayes off the motorcycle and onto Priest’s car.
Hays was pronounced deceased at the scene by Mercy EMS.
Priest, a juvenile in Priest’s vehicle, and Nugent were not injured.
The accident was investigated by Trooper Keith Teel of the of Pontotoc County detachment of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop F, assisted by Lt. Destry Richardson, Trooper Ken Duncan, and Dustin Pope Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office. They were assisted by the Picket Fire Department, the Ada Fire Department, and Mercy EMS.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report indicated seat belts were in use in the GMC and the Ford, and that conditions at the time were clear and dry. The report also said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
