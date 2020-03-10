An Ada man was killed Saturday night in a Seminole County incident.
Bradford Bonar was driving a 1993 Jeep on private property at 14123 D1411 Road, about six miles west and one mile north of Sasakwa, when the incident occurred, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. The 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple injuries.
Bonar’s passenger, 32-year-old Seth Holley of Norman, was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada, where he was treated and released.
The Jeep was equipped with seat belts, but Bonar was not wearing one and it was unknown whether Holley wore one, according to the OHP report. The Jeep was not equipped with airbags.
Bonar’s condition at the time of the accident and its cause are still under investigation.
