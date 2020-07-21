OKLAHOMA CITY — A 30-year-old Ada man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on an I-240 westbound ramp in Oklahoma City.
The accident occurred at 12:29 a.m. Monday.
According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway patrol, Beau Jared Barker of Ada was walking in the outside lane of the two-lane ramp when he was struck by a vehicle, traveling westbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.
The vehicle left the scene and has not been identified as of press time. Troopers report the identity and condition of the driver and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
The accident was investigated by Trooper Shayne Ballard of the Traffic Homicide detachment. He was assisted by Troopers Lisa Jorgensen, Ryan Smith, Jason Owens, Lt. Chris Liles, the Oklahoma City Fire Department and EMSA.
