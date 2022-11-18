An Ada man was killed and two Davis residents were critically injured in a two-vehicle collision Thursday evening on State Highway 1, about 0.5 miles south of Center Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of Mill Creek in Johnston County.
According to a report from Trooper Chase Mass of the Johnston County Detachment of Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troop F, a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche driven by Bradley Vineyard, 23, of Davis was northbound on State Highway 1 when the vehicle traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet Pickup driven by Jayson Khoury, 23, of Ada.
Khoury was transported by Air Evac to Plano Medical Center in Plano, Texas, where he was pronounced dead at the hospital from head and trunk internal injuries.
Bradley Vineyard and his passenger, Brandon Vineyard, 21, also of Davis, were transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Both were admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, trunk external, arm, and leg injuries.
Brandon Vineyard and Khoury were pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by Tishomingo Fire Department using the Hurst Tool.
The cause of the collision and the condition of the drivers remain under investigation.
Trooper Mass was assisted by Trooper Noe Martinez of the Garvin County Detachment of Troop F, Trooper Ian Naylor of the Garvin County Detachment of Troop F, Trooper Josh Christian of the Traffic Homicide Division, the Tishomingo Fire Department, the Ravia Fire Department, the Mill Creek Fire Department, the Sulphur Fire Department, Johnston County EMS, Murray County EMS, and the Johnston County Sheriff’s Department.
