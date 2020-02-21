Ada man jailed in child abuse investigation

An Ada man was arrested Monday after an Oklahoma Department of Human Services child welfare caseworker and a Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputy observed scratches and bruises on a child consistent with child abuse.
Records indicate Lucas Charles Stonecipher III, 47, of Ada, is currently being held in the Pontotoc County Justice Center in lieu of $25,000 bond. Stonecipher appeared before Judge Gregory Pollard Tuesday in Pontotoc County District Court, where he requested and was granted bond. Stonecipher is next scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. March 3 before Judge Pollard, where records indicate he may face Felony child abuse charges.
According to reports provided by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office and other court records gathered independently, a PCSO deputy was called to Mercy Hospital Ada around 4 p.m. Monday by an OKDHS child welfare worker requesting assistance with an investigation. Upon arrival, the deputy met with the child welfare worker and hospital staff and examined the child. The deputy also spoke with another individual in the child’s home regarding the child’s injuries.
Records indicate the deputy observed and photographed bruises and scratches on the child that “appeared to be fresh,” which an attending physician assistant determined to be “consistent with child abuse.”
The victim in this story is continuously referred to as “the child,” in order to protect the child’s identity.
