An Ada man was injured Friday in a rollover accident in Atoka County.
Joseph Haire, 57, of Ada, was traveling eastbound on state Highway 7 around 4:30 p.m. Friday when the 1999 Peterbuilt truck he was driving departed the roadway to the right, struck a culvert and overturned 1/4-times, coming to rest on its wheels, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened on state Highway 7, approximately six-tenths of a mile east of Old Broom Road in Atoka County.
Haire was airlifted to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in guarded condition with internal trunk injuries, according to the OHP report.
Troopers report Haire’s condition at the time of the accident was “apparently normal.” The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Haire was wearing his seatbelt. The truck was not equipped with airbags.
Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, Atoka and Wards Chapel fire departments, Atoka County EMS and McAlester Air Care assisted the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in their response to the accident.
