An Ada man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Friday night near Ada.
Alexander B. Tiger Jr. was eastbound on a county road 2 miles south and 4 miles east of Ada when his 2011 Chevrolet Impala went off the right side of the road and struck a culvert, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Mercy EMS took Tiger, 38, to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center, where he was admitted in stable condition with a head injury.
The Impala’s seat belts were not being used at the time of the accident, and its airbags were not deployed, according to the OHP. A Highway Patrol report cited DUI as the cause of the accident.
Troopers from the OHP’s Pontotoc County detachment responded to the scene, along with the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, the Ada Fire Department and the Pickett Fire Department.
