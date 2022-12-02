An Ada man was injured Wednesday in a crash on State Highway 1 approximately one mile north of Hickory in Murray County.
Matthew P. Culwell, 40, of Ada, was driving a 2020 Hyundai Sonata northbound when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle went left of center and struck a 24-foot stock trailer attached to a 2012 Ford F350 pickup being driven by Jeffery M. Earles, 68 of Ardmore.
Culwell was transported by Murray County EMS to Chickasaw Nation Medical Center in Ada, and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in good condition with a leg injury.
Earles was not injured.
The incident was investigated by Trooper Tim Brinson of the Garvin/Murray County Detachment of Troop F. Brinson was assisted by Sulphur Fire Department, Murray County EMS and Murray County Sheriff’s Department.
