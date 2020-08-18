An Ada man was listed in critical condition after the motorcycle he was riding struck a pickup truck head on near Tishomingo this weekend.
State authorities investigating the incident reported the 2005 Honda motorcycle driven by 32-year-old Brandon Huff of Ada struck the front of a 2019 Cheverolet pickup driven by Kenne Carroll, 54, of Tishomingo.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows the motorcycle was attempting to negotiate a northbound curve at an unsafe speed at a site listed 1.2 miles east and 1.3 miles south of Tishomingo on state Highway 78 at 11:46 a.m. Saturday July 15.
Authorities said the pickup was traveling southbound as it was attempting to make a left hand turn into a private drive when the motorcycle struck the truck head on.
Huff was transported to Mercy Hospital in Tishomingo and later airlifted to the Plano Medical Center in Plano, Texas. He was admitted in critical condition with internal and external injuries. Carroll was not injured.
Troopers report the official cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.