High winds caused a truck to drive off the road, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
A semi-truck was traveling on OK-19, just west of Alex on Wednesday afternoon. The truck departed the roadway and struck an embankment. OHP listed wind as the cause of the collision.
The driver, Jack West, 37, of Ada, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital and admitted with head and leg injuries.
The Oklahoma Mesonet recorded wind gusts between 48 and 64 mph across Grady County on April 6.
