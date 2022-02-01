An Ada man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident late Friday evening approximately 1.5 miles north of Byng.
Jonathan Kempski, 35, of Ada, was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang northbound on Old Highway 99 (Main Street in Byng) when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, rolling approximately three times, coming to rest on its tires. Kempski was ejected from the vehicle, coming to rest approximately 70 feet away.
Kempski was transported by Mercy EMS to Byng High School and placed on an AirEvac medical helicopter for transportation to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Kempski was admitted in serious condition with trunk internal, trunk external, arm, leg, and head injuries.
The vehicle was equipped with seat belts, but they were not in use at the time of the crash. The cause of the crash was listed as unsafe speed.
The incident was investigated by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Fortner of Troop F. Fortner was assisted by Byng Fire Department, Mercy EMS, and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.