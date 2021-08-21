An Ada man was injured in a single car accident Friday early morning in Okfuskee County.
Sammy L. Gray, 45. of Ada, was driving a 2013 Chevy Impala at approximately 4:38 a.m. when he fell asleep and failed to negotiate a curve hitting a ditch. The accident occurred one mile west of Bearden, Oklahoma on State Highway 48.
Gray was transported to the Creek Nation Hospital in Okemah with head, arm and leg injuries. He was listed in stable condition.
