An Ada man charged with killing another Ada resident in 2021 was found guilty Wednesday in federal court.
Anthony Brian Walker, 40, was charged with stabbing to death 19-year-old Jason Edward Hubbard Jr. in November at an Ada convenience store.
A jury found Walker guilty on one count of first-degree murder in Indian Country. The trial began on Monday and concluded with Wednesday's verdict.
Christopher Wilson, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, said based on the jury’s verdict, Walker is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment.
While Hubbard was sitting in a vehicle in the drive-thru of the convenience store -- located at 14th Street and Mississippi -- Nov. 29, Walker approached the vehicle and stabbed Hubbard in the heart. No motive for the crime was released.
The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department, Wilson said.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a presentence report. Sentencing will be scheduled following the completion of the report.
Walker was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal Service pending the sentencing hearing.
Assistant United States Attorney Cameron McEwen and Special Assistant United States Attorney Erin McKenzie represented the United States.
According to court records, since 2000, Walker had been charged with and convicted of numerous felonies and misdemeanors in Pontotoc County District Court, including domestic abuse, domestic assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections website shows that Walker has served time in prison for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, burglary and drug possession.
The DOC website indicates that Walker -- at the time of the stabbing -- was under the supervision of probation and parole for two separate cases of domestic assault and battery in Pontotoc County.
