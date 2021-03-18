Ada man facing child pornography charges

A 28-year-old Ada man was arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit on child pornography charges.
Ada Police and OSBI agents served a search warrant Wednesday at the residence of Michael John Gray, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Pontotoc County Jail and is facing multiple charges including Possession of Child Pornography, Distribution of Child Pornography and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
The case was assigned to the OSBI ICAC Unit after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) forwarded a cyber tip that they received from Medialab-KIK.
KIK reported to NCMEC that a user with an Oklahoma IP address uploaded and shared with another user, or group of users, pictures and videos that depicted child sexual abuse..
If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children immediately at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com. You can also contact the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.