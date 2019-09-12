An Ada man faces charges of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping after allegedly chasing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend down in a pickup.
Records indicate Pontotoc County deputies were notified around 9:48 p.m. Sept. 5 that an individual called 911 to report that “her ex-boyfriend was chasing her in his truck and attempting to run her off the roadway” on Allen-Francis Road in an unincorporated stretch of Pontotoc County near Allen. As Sheriff John Christian and two deputies drove toward the caller’s location, records indicate she informed Central Dispatch she could no longer see her ex-boyfriend’s pickup behind her. Deputies report the caller told dispatchers she believed he had “turned around and went back to the east.”
Dispatchers notified Allen police to be on the lookout for a truck matching the caller’s description as authorities continued their search.
The sheriff and two deputies arrived at the caller’s location, where she told them the chase was just the latest incident in a series of events that began when she broke up Aug. 29 with her ex-boyfriend, identified as William Henry Harden, 29, of Ada.
Records indicate the woman told deputies she met with Harden around 10:45 a.m. Sept. 2 by a tank battery on County Road 3605, just north of County Road 1473, in an attempt to recover a saddle after the breakup. Deputies report the woman told them that when she arrived at the location to pick up the saddle, Harden “immediately took her keys and wouldn’t let her leave.” The woman told deputies she repeatedly asked Harden for her keys, but he allegedly refused to return them. Records indicate the woman told deputies Harden “had a gun with him then and it was loaded.” Deputies report the woman told them Harden kept her at the location until 2 p.m., only allowing her to leave after she “agreed to get back together with (Harden) so he would let her go.”
Records indicate the woman told deputies that on the morning of Sept. 5, she was at her boyfriend’s house in Calvin with her 5-year-old daughter when she thought she heard Harden’s pickup “driving around,” adding that at one point she “looked out and saw that the truck she heard was Harden’s.” She told deputies her boyfriend decided to follow her home because she was afraid of Harden and the two had decided to have her drive her boyfriend’s truck home with her daughter and he would drive hers. The woman told deputies that as they turned onto Allen-Francis Road from state Highway 1, they “observed (Harden’s) truck waiting on the first county road they came to.”
Both the woman and her boyfriend told deputies Harden allegedly passed them on the roadway, then “slammed on his brakes in an attempt to get them to stop and tried to run them off the road several times.” The woman told deputies Harden “had the window down and was screaming at them,” adding that at one point, Harden’s truck made physical contact with the woman’s truck, being driven by her boyfriend, near Allen-Francis Road and County Road 1470 Loop. Deputies report observing damage to the driver’s-side running board and trim on the woman’s truck.
Records indicate the woman’s boyfriend told deputies that at one point during the incident, “(Harden) stopped in the middle of the road and got out of the truck (and) ... appeared to then notice that it wasn’t (the woman) driving her truck.” Harden then reportedly got back into his truck and “sped off after (the woman).” The woman told deputies that she believed Harden eventually stopped chasing them because “he at some point realized their daughter was in the truck.”
Records indicate the woman and her boyfriend told deputies Harden had sent her “over 30 messages (that day) which had gone unanswered and unacknowledged.”
Around 11:44 p.m. Sept. 5, deputies were contacted by Allen police, who informed them that Harden was at the Allen Police Department, waiting to speak to them. Upon their arrival, deputies report, Harden allegedly demanded to know “what was going on.”
Deputies report Harden allegedly denied having any contact with the woman or leaving the town of Allen “all night.” Deputies report Harden told them that he had been with two individuals all evening and had not seen the woman. Records indicate when deputies spoke with one of the individuals to which Harden referred, the individual told them “(Harden) had asked them to tell us (law enforcement) that (he) had been with (them) all evening.” Deputies report Harden told them he sent one message to the woman that day, and that the message was about their child.
Deputies report Harden told them his truck was parked at a friend’s house in Hughes County because the transmission was out and the truck wouldn’t run, but then later “changed his story and stated that he had driven it earlier but then he and his friends had to pull it with a chain to where it was parked now.” Upon inspection, deputies observed “the front right tire of (Harden’s) truck had rub marks on the sidewall and portions of the tread lugs on the sidewall had been torn off.”
Deputies arrested Harden at the Allen Police Department. Records indicate Harden is the subject of a protective order issued Friday.
Harden was released Monday on a $10,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in Pontotoc County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
