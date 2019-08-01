An Ada man was arrested July 23 during an investigation into allegations the man raped a woman in June in Ada.
Jeremy Keith James, 43, of Ada faces charges of first-degree rape in connection with the allegations.
Records indicate Ada Police were called to Love’s Travel Stop on North Mississippi Avenue around 2:22 a.m. June 2 after an individual reported his girlfriend had been kidnapped and raped. Police report the individual took them to speak with his girlfriend, who told them “she met Jeremy James about two weeks ago (in mid-May) while walking to her parent’s house.” Records indicate the woman told officers James offered her a ride home, which she accepted.
Police report the woman told them she had been speaking to James earlier in the day (June 1) about roommates. According to records provided by Ada police, the woman told them James told her that he “wanted to show her a house for her, her baby and (her) boyfriend to live in.” Police report the woman told them that when she arrived at the house with James, he “started drinking and she had two or three shots.” Records indicate the woman told police when she tried to leave that James “grabbed her wrist and wouldn’t let her leave and then he raped her.”
Records indicate the woman told police she was still wearing the same clothes she was wearing during the alleged attack. Police report the woman was taken to Mercy Hospital Ada to be examined by a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner — a nurse who has been specially trained in the medical, psychological and forensic examination of a sexual assault victim.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections records indicate James has previously served portions of at least three sentences for second-degree rape convictions in Pontotoc and Johnston counties.
ODOC records indicate James was incarcerated May 8, 2002, to serve a four-year, five-month sentence for a second-degree rape conviction in Pontotoc County. He was released Jan. 24, 2005. ODOC records indicate he was re-incarcerated Oct. 18, 2005, to serve a six-year sentence for the same offense. He was then released Dec. 26, 2006. ODOC records indicate he was incarcerated again March 6, 2012, to serve a five-year sentence for a second-degree rape conviction in Johnston County. He was then released June 29, 2013.
ODOC records indicate James was incarcerated again June 29, 2013, to serve a three-year sentence for failure to register as a sex offender in Pontotoc County. He was then released Aug. 7, 2014.
James is next scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 8 in Pontotoc County District Court. That appearance is scheduled in connection with a separate charge of failure to register as a sex offender in Pontotoc County. That charge was filed Feb. 21, 2019.
James is scheduled to appear at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 in connection with the current first-degree rape charge.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
