Ada man faces charges after threatening to kill state trooper and his wife

An Ada man faces a litany of felony charges after authorities say he tried to grab a gun during a traffic stop, then threatened the life of a state trooper and his family.
According to an affidavit filed in Pontotoc County District Court, Tyler Robert Cox, 22, of Ada, faces charges of driving under the influence of drugs, possession of controlled or dangerous substances, possession of paraphernalia, assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, transporting a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm while DUI, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and threatening a violent act of death on an officer.
Records indicate Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Will Hayden observed Cox driving a vehicle with several safety violations Saturday on West 10th Street in Ada. Hayden reports stopping the vehicle at the nearby intersection of Bluff and Eighth streets, where he made contact with Cox.
During his initial contact with Cox, Hayden reports he observed Cox “reaching in the floorboard but could not tell what he was doing.” In addition to Cox’s reported behavior, which Hayden described as “suspicious,” the trooper also reported observing “several indicators of intoxication,” such as “restlessness; fast, mumbled speech; red, watery eyes; nervousness; and his increased alertness.” Hayden reported Cox exited the vehicle upon his request, but Cox did so “extremely fast” and then appeared to be “very fidgety in his body movements.”
During a pat-down search outside the vehicle, Hayden reports Cox continued to behave erratically, “putting his right hand in his pocket … and rotated his body at an angle,” facing away from Hayden. When Hayden attempted to turn Cox back towards him, the trooper reports, Cox “reached his right hand into his waistband area” and a struggle ensued.
During the struggle, Hayden reports, Cox produced a “Raven Arms .25 caliber pistol” from the waistband area of his pants. As Cox fell to the ground during the struggle, Hayden reports Cox lost control of the gun, which “flew over the suspect’s vehicle and landed on the ground just outside of the front passenger door.”
Court records indicate Trooper Brian Bagwell arrived to assist Hayden shortly after he placed Cox in handcuffs. Hayden reports Bagwell retrieved the pistol, noting the gun’s “serial number was ground off and unreadable.” Hayden also reported the pistol was found to be “chamber loaded with two rounds and was off safety.” Records indicate Bagwell also found “a plastic bag of crystal substance on the driver’s side floorboard during (a) search of the car.”
Court records indicate Hayden described Cox’s behavior as “angry and hostile.” Hayden reports Cox told him “his intent was to shoot and kill (Hayden) and escape on foot because (Hayden) didn’t know his name.”
Additionally, Hayden reports, Cox told him he was “not scared of prison, and that when he gets out he will kill (Hayden) and his wife.” Hayden reports Cox also told him he was “‘very’ gang-affiliated and if he couldn’t kill (Hayden) he would have someone else do it.”
Cox is currently being held in the Pontotoc County Justice Center in lieu of $500,000 bond. He is next scheduled to appear in Pontotoc County District Court at 1:30 p.m. March 10.
