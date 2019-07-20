An Ada man escaped serious injury Thursday when a Chevy Silverado pickup he was driving left the roadway eastbound on state Highway 19 near County Road 1530 in Center.
Kylor McCaskey, 22, of Ada received scratches and bruises in the accident. McCaskey was returning to Ada from Pauls Valley when the pickup he was driving left the roadway, striking a sign and a fence, rolling one-half time and coming to rest on the driver’s side. McCaskey was able to kick out a window and exit the vehicle.
McCaskey declined medical treatment at the scene, and was taken home by his sister Meggs McCaskey-Gregory.
Traffic in the westbound lane of SH 19 was slowed while authorities worked to clear debris and investigate the accident.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Mercy EMS, Ada Fire Department, Pickett Fire Department and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.