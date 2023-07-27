An Ada man died Wednesday after he collided with a semi-truck in Pottawatomie County.
The wreck occurred just before 1 p.m. on U.S. 177, about half a mile south of Tecumseh.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Bobby Magar of Ada was driving a 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan south on 177 when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided with a 2007 International tractor trailer driven north by 64-year-old William Stewart of Oklahoma City.
Magar was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained during collision. A passenger in the Caravan, 48-year-old Houston Wells of Ada, was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Shawnee, and was expected to be treated and released, according to OHP.
Stewart and a passenger in the semi, 25-year-old Christian Howell of Oklahoma City, were not injured.
Seat belts were in use by all occupants and the crash remains under investigation.
Tecumseh Fire Department, Tecumseh Police Department, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, REACT, Citizen Pottawattamie Nation and Oklahoma Department of Transportation also responded.
