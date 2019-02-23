An Ada man died Thursday when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers report James A. Gilbert, 24, of Ada, was traveling westbound on Sandy Creek Drive around noon Thursday when the 2013 Honda 600 motorcycle he was driving left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Records indicate the accident occurred approximately two miles west of Ada in Pontotoc County.
Troopers report Gilbert was wearing a helmet. Gilbert’s condition at the time of the accident and the cause of the collision are under investigation, according to OHP reports.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol was assisted in its investigation by the Ada Fire Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy EMS and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.