An Ada man died Wednesday afternoon after being ejected from a vehicle in a wreck 7-1/2 miles north of Prague in Lincoln County.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports indicate troopers responded to a single-vehicle wreck around 1:39 p.m. Wednesday at a location on state Highway 99 about 1/4-mile south of County Road 980, approximately 7-1/2 miles north of Prague in Lincoln County.
Troopers are still trying to determine who was driving the 2000 Chevrolet Suburban they found at the location of the wreck, where three injured individuals were found.
Destini Ayers, 31 of Durant, was transported by Miller EMS to Integris Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City. Ayers was admitted in fair condition with head, trunk external and arm injuries.
Marcus Turner, 45, of Tulsa, was transported by REACT to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Turner was admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
Darryl Ripley, 32, of Ada, was transported by REACT to Prague Community Hospital with head, external trunk and internal trunk injuries. Ripley was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Troopers report the Suburban was traveling southbound on SH99 when it departed the roadway to the right, then reentered the roadway before departing to the left. The Suburban then rolled an unknown number of times, coming to rest on its wheels, according to an OHP report.
Troopers report Ripley was ejected approximately 15 feet southeast of the Suburban during the wreck.
Troopers report the identity and condition of the driver and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation. The Suburban was equipped with seat belts, but whether or not any occupants were wearing them remains under investigation. The Suburban’s airbags did not deploy.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies, REACT EMS, Miller EMS and Arlington, Stroud and Davenport firefighters responded to the wreck.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
