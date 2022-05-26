A federal jury recently convicted an Ada man for causing a fatal 2017 highway wreck.
Lloyd Ray Hatley, 67, was found guilty of "involuntary manslaughter In Indian Country."
According to federal court records, authorities believe Hatley was "operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicating substance, other than alcohol, which may render a person incapable of safely driving or operating a motor vehicle..."
However, after a three-day trial, the jury found Hatley guilty of the involuntary manslaughter charge, but found him not guilty of two other charges -- manslaughter in Indian Country and driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury.
The wreck occurred Feb. 22, 2017 on state Highway 1 a few miles east of Ada.
U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma Christohpher J. Wilson said Hatley was "Travelling at a high rate of speed, and failing to devote his full time and attention to driving, he crashed directly into the rear of a Pontiac Grand Am driven by Gay Ott and occupied by passengers Mary Nappa and Stephen Ott. The collision killed Mary Nappa and caused great bodily injury to Gay Ott, who passed away in 2020."
According to federal court documents, if the jury was unanimous in finding Hatley guilty of involuntary manslaughter, it was asked to indicate "which of the listed acts you have found the defendant to have committed: 1. an unlawful act not amounting to a felony, that is operating a motor vehicle while failing to devote his full time attention to driving.; 2. and a lawful act, in an unlawful manner or without due caution and circumspection, which act might produce death."
The jury checked both items.
The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Wilson said.
Since Hatley is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe, and the crime occurred in Pontotoc County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation, and within the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case.
"The Honorable Charles B. Goodwin, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, presided over the trial and ordered the completion of a pre-sentence report," Wilson said.
"Sentencing will be scheduled following completion of the report. Hatley was remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal pending the imposition of sentencing."
Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Gross and Special Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Ibanez represented the United States.
Wilson said the conviction could result in a sentencing of anywhere from zero to eight years in prison.
