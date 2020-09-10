Ada man charged in 2019 homicide case

SHAWNEE [ndash] Shawnee resident Donna Kay Wills, 55, passed away September 2, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:30 Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Walker Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in S…