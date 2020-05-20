Ada man arrested for possession of child pornography

An Ada man is being held without bond at the Pontotoc County Justice Center, accused of possession of child pornography after allegedly exchanging “inappropriate pictures and messages” with a minor.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said Ronnie Lee Lamb, 37, of Ada, was arrested Monday after an interview with deputies at the Sheriff’s Office in Ada. Christian said an adult family member discovered the messages on the minor’s phone and reported them to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were able to obtain enough probable cause to arrest Lamb based on the contents of those photos and messages, Christian said.
Lamb is currently facing a felony charge of possession of child pornography, but Christian said there may be additional charges filed as the investigation moves forward.
