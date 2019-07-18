Ada man arrested, charged in machete attack

An Ada man is being held in the Pontotoc County Justice Center in lieu of a $100,000 bond after allegedly striking his fiancé’s brother in the neck with a machete.
Records indicate Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the 13000 block of County Road 1538 around 9:24 p.m. July 9 regarding a “disturbance with weapons.” While on their way to the residence, deputies report they were notified the suspect had fled the location and the remaining parties involved had taken the victim to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center to seek medical treatment. Deputies report they found no one at the residence when they arrived.
Upon their arrival at the medical center, deputies report they encountered Jennifer and Caitlin Arterberry. Records indicate Caitlin told deputies the incident began when she “discovered a bunch of messages between her fiancé (Benjamin Lee Ivey Jr., 25, of Ada) and other women as well as messages about drugs.” Deputies report the Arterberrys told them Jennifer drove Caitlin to the residence to confront Ivey about the messages.
Records indicate that as Caitlin confronted Ivey about the messages, her brother, Christian Allen Barrett, 25, of Stonewall arrived. Caitlin and Jennifer told deputies that Barrett and Ivey began to argue, “yelling at one another.” Caitlin told deputies that Barrett was “attempting to fight” Ivey, and she was “trying to stop them.”
Deputies report Jennifer, Caitlin and Barrett told them they saw what they thought was “a piece of wood” in Ivey’s hand during the argument, which they said Ivey swung at Barrett, striking him in the neck. Jennifer told deputies she saw “blood gushing from (Barrett’s) neck” after being struck. Shortly thereafter, Jennifer and Caitlin told deputies, they wrapped something around Barrett’s neck and left the residence to take Barrett to the medical center.
At the medical center, deputies report Barrett described the item in Ivey’s hand as “a machete with an orange handle and a fat blade.” As deputies documented Barrett’s wounds at the medical center, they were notified by Central Dispatch that Ivey’s father had called in to report his location. Deputies report Ivey’s father told them Ivey was asleep on the couch at a residence west of the location where the alleged assault occurred.
Records indicate deputies went to the location provided by Ivey’s father, where they encountered an individual who told them Ivey “had come to the house carrying a machete and stated he needed a place to stay (because) someone was after him.” Deputies report they found Ivey sleeping on the couch with a machete on a table nearby.
Deputies arrested Ivey without further incident. During a search, deputies report they found a small plastic baggie in Ivey’s pocket containing a substance which later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Ivey was charged July 10 in Pontotoc County District Court with one felony count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, methamphetamine.
Ivey is next scheduled to appear in District Court at 2 p.m. Aug. 7.
