A 21-year-old Ada resident was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing child pornography.
According to a press release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, special agents from the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Roy Gutierrez at his residence.
The investigation began after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded multiple cyber tips to the Bureau. NCMEC received information from several social media platforms that a user had uploaded suspected child pornography on multiple occasions.
The IP address associated with the uploads returned to a residence located in the 17,000 block of County Road 3559 in Ada, where Gutierrez lives, according to the press release.
A search warrant was served at that location on Friday.
When Gutierrez’s electronics were examined, multiple photos and videos that contained child pornography were found, according to the OSBI.
He was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act and booked into the Pontotoc County Justice Center.
The OSBI asks that anyone who suspects that a child is being sexually abused or exploited, to contact the agency, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST or www.cybertipline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.