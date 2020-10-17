Ada Main Street upcoming events

Ada Main Street recently presented their October newsletter for the upcoming events on Main.
• Cornhole Tournament
Saturday, Oct. 31; doubles tournament
11:15 a.m registration on the day of the event; online registration to be announced soon. Bags fly at noon. SOCA Rules. $20 per team. The tournament is double elimination. 50/50 payout for first place. Other prizes to be announced.
• Trick-or-Treat
This community-wide event is slated for Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., or until the candy is gone. Ada Main Street is asking for candy donations and volunteers. Please call 580-436-1600 or email mainstreetada@gmail.com for details.
• Mornings on Main
Main Street merchants will meet at Gray Real Estate on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8:30 a.m. to discuss upcoming Main Street events. The agenda will be e-mailed ahead of time.
• Thinking Ahead
Parade of Lights, Thursday, Dec.3, at 7 p.m. Official announcement to be made soon. Applications will be available on Ada Main Street's social media.
