Ada Lions hit a heartfelt trifecta over the weekend, celebrating the club’s 100th anniversary by sponsoring Sisters Hand-in-Hand’s Mardi Gras-themed dinner banquet Friday evening, then heading over to East Central University Saturday to join their fellow Lions for a district conference.

Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby addressed the Lions assembled Saturday, capping off a weekend of service and reflection on the role the club has played in the greater Ada community.

The warm smiles and genuine fellowship on display at the Sisters Hand-in-Hand banquet Friday evening seem to indicate that role is alive and well — that the members and friends of Ada Lions Club continue to have a deep impact on those who call Ada home.

Tags

Editor

Carl Lewis is the editor of The Ada News. He's an aspiring photographer, an unabashed fan of Apple products and an avid coffee swiller. Contact Carl at (580) 310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.