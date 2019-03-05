Ada Lions hit a heartfelt trifecta over the weekend, celebrating the club’s 100th anniversary by sponsoring Sisters Hand-in-Hand’s Mardi Gras-themed dinner banquet Friday evening, then heading over to East Central University Saturday to join their fellow Lions for a district conference.
Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby addressed the Lions assembled Saturday, capping off a weekend of service and reflection on the role the club has played in the greater Ada community.
The warm smiles and genuine fellowship on display at the Sisters Hand-in-Hand banquet Friday evening seem to indicate that role is alive and well — that the members and friends of Ada Lions Club continue to have a deep impact on those who call Ada home.
