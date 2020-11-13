The Oklahoma Lions Service Foundation (OLSF) has an annual Cowboy Cadillac fundraiser to support Lions Clubs state projects. Currently there are four, including Lions Mobile Health Screening Unit, KidSight program, Lions Foster Care Meadows of Hope, and the Lions Eye Bank.
OLSF hosts an annual raffle to help support these programs from the proceeds. OLSF will raffle a new 2021 Chevrolet Colorado truck in Ada on Saturday Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. on the showroom floor of Seth Wadley Buick Chevrolet of Ada. The Ada Lions Clubs are hosting the event starting with a $5 per plate pancake feed at 8 a.m. They will have indoor dining seating or will provide to go service.
Tickets for the Cowboy Cadillac Fundraiser may be purchased for $5 that morning from the Ada Lions at the dealership. Tickets will be sold onsite until the time of drawing.
