At 5:30 p.m. Feb. 12, Ada Public Library will be conducting its second “Let’s Talk About it, Oklahoma!” book club discussion for the theme of “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor.” This month’s highly lauded book “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams,” written by Lawrence Block, is available to check out at the front desk of the Ada Public Library.
Be sure to bring your magnifying glass and inhaler, because this mysterious comedy is sure to knock the breath out of you! The story follows Bernie Rhodenbarr, an ex-burglar who is attempting to attain a normal life before strange complications arise. Bernie realizes that his “normal life” isn’t going to work, and he once again has to don his familiar ski mask. Upon his next robbery, he discovers something that places him in the center of an extremely dangerous dilemma. Come join us Feb. 12 as we discuss this roller-coaster ride of crime and comedy!
Dr. Rex Morrel will be this month’s guest speaker and as usual, we will be serving a meal that relates to the book. There will also be a Q&A segment about the story for that month.
If you have been on the fence about coming to the “Let’s Talk About it, Oklahoma!” book club, here are a few points that we would like to reiterate for any newcomers:
• No library card is necessary.
• No purchase necessary for book of the month.
• Books can be borrowed with your basic information.
• We have a very welcoming community.
• We want to hear your opinion!
Even if you haven’t read the book of the month, just come socialize and get involved. See what it’s all about!
Here’s our future schedule for months two through five for the “Crime and Comedy: The Lighter Side of Murder and Misdemeanor” book club:
Feb. 12 – “The Burglar Who Traded Ted Williams” by Lawrence Block
March 12 – “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen
April 9 – “Cozy” by Parnell Hall
May 14 – “One for the Money” by Janet Evanovich
For additional information, call the Ada Public Library at 580-436-8125, prompt 2.
