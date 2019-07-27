About 71 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water, an essential resource for life on this planet.
Water also plays a key role in American culture, influencing everything from agriculture and industry to art, music and politics.
The Ada Public Library will explore water’s role in American life later this summer, when Museum on Main Street’s “Water/Ways” exhibit comes to town. The free exhibit opens Aug. 27 and runs through Oct. 12 at the library, 124 S. Rennie.
Library officials are hoping people will flock to the exhibit, director Jolene Poore said Friday.
“We are very excited about it,” she said. “Only five locations in Oklahoma were selected to be able to have this exhibit, and it is touring throughout the United States.”
Museum on Main Street is a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils across the country. The program gives people who live in smaller towns access to the Smithsonian.
The “Water/Ways” exhibit, which is funded with a grant from Oklahoma Humanities, will officially open at 4 p.m. Aug. 27 in the large McKeel Room on the library’s second floor. The library will celebrate the opening with a festival from 4 to 7 p.m. that day, which will include various activities, kids crafts, informational tables and food trucks.
The festival will also include a presentation featuring the Chicksasaw Dance Troupe, which will perform dances celebrating water.
The library will also host an Ada Arts Council art show in conjunction with the “Water/Ways” exhibit. The art show, which will showcase water-themed work, will begin Aug. 27 in the large McKeel Room and remain open through Sept. 7.
The library will offer other water-related activities during the run of the “Water/Ways” exhibit, including a poetry contest, a popsicle stick boat-building contest, pop-up watercolor classes and a family movie night.
A related exhibit, set to open Sept. 10 and run through Oct. 12, will trace the history of water in Ada.
“We’re collecting items to go in that,” Poore said. “If people have items from their personal collection that they would like to have included, we’d be glad to discuss whether we can put that in.”
For more information, contact the library at (580) 436-8125.
