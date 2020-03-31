The Ada Public Library will play a key role next month in making sure Oklahomans participate in the 2020 census.
The library has received a $3,100 grant through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services to help reach hard-to-count groups during the upcoming census, director Jolene Poore said in a March 16 interview.
“The idea is, because libraries are such an important part of the community, to use the libraries to go out in the community or encourage people within the community and educate people on how and why the census is important,” she said. “Especially since this is gong to be the first year that there’s a huge, huge, huge push to do it online.”
Census education
The U.S. Constitution requires the federal government to conduct a nationwide head count, known as the census, once every 10 years. Census results determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and the government uses census numbers to distribute billions of dollars in federal aid to communities across the country.
The Ada library is one of 16 across the state that have received grants to help educate people about the 2020 census, according to a news release from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. Other grant recipients include the Sulphur library and the Southeastern Public Library System, which includes branch libraries in Coalgate and McAlester.
Grant recipients had to develop programs and activities to reach hard-to-count groups in their communities, the Department of Libraries said. The U.S. Census Bureau has a web application to help communities identify groups who may be difficult to count.
The Ada library will use its grant money to buy equipment for outreach programs at the Irving Center and other sites, where staffers will assist people who need help submitting their census form online, Poore said.
“We can get them into a tablet, get them into the website and get them started,” she said. “We can also have sample questions available and answer any questions that anybody has about what this information’s being used for.”
People who want to complete their census form at the library will be able to use a computer designated for that purpose.
Poore said she plans to roll out the census outreach program in mid-April, after the Irving Center and other city-owned buildings reopen. Those facilities are closed to the public until April 5, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to be operating under the premise that the month of April is really the target month for the census, so that is going to be our target month,” Poore said. “We’ll just be pushing things back a little bit later in the month.”
The U.S. Census Bureau announced Saturday that it is suspending field operations until April 15 due to the pandemic.
