Ada library offering free financial kits

Oklahoma City —Helping to promote financial education statewide, the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants is offering free financial fitness kits through about 100 public libraries statewide, including the Ada Public Library, and online at www.KnowWhatCounts.org.
According to the 2020 Prosperity Now Scorecard, 42.5% of Oklahoma households live in liquid asset poverty, meaning they lack savings to make ends meet for three months at the poverty level if their income is interrupted.
The OSCPA’s free financial fitness kits include sections on establishing a budget, getting out of and staying out of debt, avoiding scams, paying for college and more.
“We are living in extremely difficult times, so this free information assembled by our CPA members can help many Oklahoma families,” said Amy Welch, APR, CAE, vice president of communications for the OSCPA. “We’re grateful to the public libraries and our partners for helping us get these valuable kits into the hands of Oklahomans.”
The 2020 OSCPA Financial Fitness Kits are sponsored by Tinker Federal Credit Union; Peters & Chandler, P.C.; Finley & Cook Certified Public Accountants and Retirement Investment Advisors. Digital versions of the Financial Fitness Kits can also be downloaded from www.KnowWhatCounts.org.
