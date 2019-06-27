Ada-area children will let their imaginations soar into space this summer, thanks to a joint venture between the Ada Public Library and the Chickasaw Nation.
On Wednesday, The Library and Chickasaw Nation Health Services hosted area children for “Out of This World Fun & Food” activities.
This summer’s theme is space, and Wednesday was no exception. Activities like a crater jump, catch the comet, a moon rock toss, out-of-this-world smoothies and a photo booth with space-themed props made this day fun for ages 4-7.
“We are providing snacks, nutrition education and fun games for the kids,” said Chickasaw Nation Health Services representative Andrea Dowell, “We do this once a year, and this summer is a space theme.”
Dowell said around 40 kids usually participate per class, and she described the atmosphere as fun and entertaining for all. Wednesday’s participants echoed Dowell’s appraisal.
“Crater jump is hard because you have to jump in the hula hoops, and when you get to each other, you have to do rock, paper, scissors and try to get to the end,” said 11-year-old Kinlea Stanfield.
At the Out of this World smoothie station, the kids learned how to measure ingredients and put them into a blender while their partners powered the smoothie-making by riding a bike.
“I’m just trying to teach them, with this group, how to measure and pour,” said Chickasaw Nation Health Services representative Kimberly Mowdy.
Five-year-old Jackson Townsend described the smoothie-making activity as “fun.”
Children were rotated into different groups so they were each able to participate in every activity available.
The moon rock toss — a game where children toss foil balls into buckets labeled with the names of planets — didn’t sit well with 5-year-old Piper Fray.
Gray said she didn’t like the moon rock toss because it was “hard,” but she was excited about the Out of this World smoothies.
Catch the Comet was played with Ogosport Disks and soft balls — kids tossed the soft balls to each other, trying to catch them on the disks without letting the balls touch the ground.
The library’s summer reading program continues through the end of July.
Upcoming events are scheduled as follows.
Story time and
bookclubs
• Story time and crafts (ages 3 to 8) — Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Join the library for stories, rhymes, puppet shows and crafts that celebrate the summer reading program theme.
• Lap-sit story time – Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. beginning June 7. (no story time July 5). This story time is specifically designed for babies and children ages birth to 3 and features stories, rhymes, songs, finger plays and a simple craft.
• JF Book Club (ages 8 to 12) — Check out the book of the month, read and join the library for its next book club. During book club there will be socializing, snacks and, of course, discussion of the latest book (Check calendar for titles).
• Teen Book Club (ages 13-18) — July 8 at 3:30 p.m. Join other teens who enjoy reading and discussing books (Check calendar for titles).
Summer Reading Challenge
Pick up a reading log and start reading. Stellar summer readers will earn rewards for every five books read. Build rewards, earn prizes and get your name on the wall of stars as you receive rewards for your reading success. Sponsors include Burger King, McDonald’s Applebee’s, Sonic, Santa Fe, Laser Zone, McSwain Theatre and Taco Bell. Summer reading bags provided by Sonic, America’s Drive-In.
Special programs
• Puppet Magic — today at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. with ventriloquist Gary Howell – A mixture of ventriloquism, puppets, and magic.
• Magician — July 11 at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Magician Chris Capstone brings his vaudeville-style magic to the library.
• String Stories with David Titus — July 18 at 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. The string man shares stories told through string creations. Each participant will receive a string and become an interactive part of the show.
Sign-up required workshops and crafts
• Robotics – July 11 and 25 at 3:30 p.m. (ages 9 and up). Learn the basics of robotics and coding. Sign-up is required – Limit 15.
• Cosmic Cupcakes – July 1, at 10:30 a.m. (ages 4 to 7) or 1:30 p.m. (ages 8 and up). For all those who enjoy decorating cupcakes and eating them, this event will be amazing! Bring five un-iced cupcakes! Sign-up required – Limit 40.
• Galaxy Sensory Craft – July 10 at 10:30 a.m. (ages 6 to 7) or 1:30 p.m. (ages 8 and up). Participants will create a sensory bottle that will sparkle and shine like the stars. Sign-up required – Limit 30.
• Space Junk Art – July 15, at 10:30 a.m. (ages 4 to 7) or 1:30 p.m. (ages 8 and up), What can you create with space junk? Join the library for a makerspace filled with leftover craft supplies and junk that allow you to explore and create. Sign-up required – Limit 40.
• Game On – July 17 at 10:30 a.m. (Ages 6 to 7) or 1:30 p.m. (ages 8 and up) Join in the gaming fun. Video games on the Wii, Xbox and PS2, board games, snacks and hanging out with friends will be part of the fun. Sign-up required – Limit 25.
• Movies and Popcorn – Summer movies that include popcorn and drink are always a hit! Check the summer reading program calendar for titles, times and ratings. Friday and July 12, 18 and 26 at 1:30 p.m.
