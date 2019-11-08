Ada library and partners team up for community book read

East Central University’s honors program and the English department have teamed up with Ada Public Library to do a community read of “Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being broke in the Richest Country on Earth” by Sarah Smarch.
“Though the book in set in Kansas and written through the eyes of an adult who grow up on a farm in the 1980-90s, it is a subject that many of us in our community can relate to,” says Jolene Poore, Ada Public Library director.
The New York Post review describes Heartland as “... a loving yet unflinching look at the marginalized people who grow America’s food, build its houses and airplanes (many work at the Boeing plant) but never seem to share fully in its prosperity.”
Those interested, can check out a copy of this book at the front desk of the library. Everyone is welcome to join the multi-generational discussion at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ada Public Library, located at 124 S. Rennie
If you have questions about this or any other programming offered at the library, feel free to contact the library staff at 580-436-8125.
