Health care reform is likely to be one of the biggest issues of the 2020 legislative session, since a proposal to expand Oklahoma’s Medicaid ballot may appear on the ballot sometime this year, Rep. Ronny Johns said recently.
Johns noted that Gov. Kevin Stitt is developing a plan that would offer an alternative to Medicaid expansion, tailored to meet Oklahomans’ needs.
“The governor will try to roll out a plan that would be good for Oklahoma — an Oklahoma plan,” Johns said in a Jan. 20 interview. “It would be good if we could have our own plan — what’s good for Oklahoma — instead of a one size fits all. So we’ll see if the governor will roll out a plan that’s good for Oklahoma and see if that’s something we can get behind.”
Sen. Greg McCortney, who is Johns’ counterpart in the Oklahoma Senate, also said lawmakers are waiting to see what the governor wants to do on health care.
“Assuming the governor does come out with a plan, then my life will get much busier at the Capitol because I’m sure I’ll be involved in the legislative side of that,” McCortney said Monday in a phone interview.
Johns and McCortney offered a preview of the upcoming legislative session, which will begin when when they return to the Statehouse in February. They touched on a variety of issues other than health care reform, including the state’s budget for the coming fiscal year and education.
State spending
The State Board of Equalization recently certified that lawmakers will have about $8.3 billion available when they build the state’s budget for fiscal year 2021, which starts July 1. The board will certify a final estimate on how much lawmakers have to spend next month.
The amount is approximately $9.4 million — or about 0.1% — more than the Legislature appropriated for the current fiscal year.
McCortney said lawmakers are likely to take a cautious approach to developing a spending plan for FY 2021.
“It looks like the budget will be pretty flat, but I think there’s a lot of concern that our economy in the state is moving in the wrong direction because there are significant weaknesses in the oil industry right now,” he said. “And so, while we’ll in theory have the same amount of money to budget, I think all of us are going to be a little bit conservative. Because I think we expect that there’s trouble on the horizon, and we don’t want to put ourselves in a bind where we budget money that they say we’re going to have, but it isn’t really going to show up.”
McCortney said he did not think lawmakers would slash state agencies’ budgets in order to balance the books, but he thought they would probably hold the line on new spending.
Education
Johns said the Legislature took steps to provide more money for public schools over the last two years, and he hoped lawmakers would continue making progress on that issue.
“I think we have some momentum the last two sessions — momentum of tackling our education issues,” he said. “Specifically, we’ve got to roll out proper funding for our schools. That’ll be a high priority as well.”
Johns noted that the Legislature appropriated more money for teachers’ salaries in the last couple of years, and he hoped lawmakers could provide another boost this year. But he said he thought the Legislature should do more to address the state’s teacher shortage.
“I think one of our main issues with education is getting more teachers. Getting students in the teacher pipeline back into our colleges and majoring in education,” he said. “And then also being able to attract teachers that have left the profession back into the profession, whether it’s through tuition waivers or even student loan payback.”
McCortney said he thought lawmakers would continue exploring ways to reform public schools. He said it will be interesting to see whether the Legislature can find a way to increase education spending again n FY 2021, since lawmakers will be working with a flat budget.
“If we do, I think it’s going to come side by side with reforms,” McCortney said.
