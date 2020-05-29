The law office of Gregory Taylor, Sonya Chronister and Robert Gray honored first responders and essential workers by displaying a patriotic painting at their downtown Ada office.
First responders, medical personnel and other essential workers have been at greater risk than the general population during the coronavirus pandemic crisis.
“April Courtney is the artist,” Chronister said. “She does a lot of local businesses around the holidays. She came up from Ardmore when we commissioned her to paint this for us.
“We just wanted to send a message to first responders and all the essential workers — our postmen, our home delivery persons, our nurses, everyone who is on the front lines trying to keep our community going.”
Chronister said the art was on the windows in time for Memorial Day, but recent rains washed a portion of it away, and hopes that Courtney can return and redo some of the painting. Chronister said she hopes to keep the art on their windows through July 4.
“We just want to express, from our law firm, how much we appreciate how much they’ve done for us in the last few months,” Chronister said.
The firm is located at 115 South Broadway in Ada.
